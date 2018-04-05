Reviewing 51job (JOBS) & Its Competitors

51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) is one of 4 public companies in the “Employment agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 51job to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of shares of all “Employment agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of shares of all “Employment agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76% 51job Competitors 4.09% 12.36% 6.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 51job and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million $57.15 million 41.60 51job Competitors $1.08 billion $47.60 million 29.39

51job’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than 51job. 51job is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

51job has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, 51job’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 51job and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00 51job Competitors 8 60 51 7 2.45

51job currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.65%. As a group, “Employment agencies” companies have a potential downside of 20.23%. Given 51job’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 51job has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

51job beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 51job

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

