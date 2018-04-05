Comparing Sunrun (RUN) & Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aemetis alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aemetis and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sunrun 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aemetis currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Sunrun.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aemetis has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $150.15 million 0.22 -$15.63 million ($0.89) -1.81 Sunrun $529.70 million 2.01 $124.52 million $0.86 11.56

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -15.79% N/A -31.90% Sunrun 23.51% 8.54% 2.56%

Summary

Sunrun beats Aemetis on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The Company sells to homeowners over the phone, in the field through canvassing and in-home sales and through retail sales channels through its strategic partners. The solar service offerings are provided through its lease and power purchase agreements. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It sells solar energy systems to homeowners, as well as related products, such as solar panels, inverters, racking systems and other solar-related equipment to resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.