Head to Head Contrast: American Woodmark (AMWD) versus The Competition

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is one of 6 public companies in the “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Woodmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark’s peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.03 billion $71.19 million 21.89 American Woodmark Competitors $3.03 billion $153.46 million 20.67

American Woodmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Woodmark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Woodmark Competitors 31 175 300 6 2.55

American Woodmark presently has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.79%. As a group, “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies have a potential upside of 17.91%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02% American Woodmark Competitors 4.81% 203.28% 8.02%

Summary

American Woodmark beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces. The product offering of stock cabinets includes approximately 90 door designs in over 20 colors. Stock cabinets consist of cabinet interiors of varying dimensions and construction options, and a maple, oak, cherry, or hickory front frame, door and/or drawer front. The Company’s products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series and Waypoint Living Spaces. The Company’s primary raw materials used include hard maple, soft maple, oak, cherry, and hickory lumber and plywood.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.