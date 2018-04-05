Reviewing Boeing (NYSE:BA) & Its Competitors

Boeing (NYSE: BA) is one of 4 public companies in the “Aircraft” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boeing to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 9 16 0 2.64 Boeing Competitors 70 290 480 13 2.51

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $369.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. As a group, “Aircraft” companies have a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Boeing pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Boeing pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 51.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Boeing has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boeing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $93.39 billion $8.20 billion 27.71 Boeing Competitors $25.47 billion $2.14 billion 38.39

Boeing has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing 8.78% -11,050.62% 8.10% Boeing Competitors 7.84% -3,678.22% 6.22%

Risk & Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boeing beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, and fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, data analytics and information-based services, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. This segment also provides supply chain management and engineering support services; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services, that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

