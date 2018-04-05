Comparing Dorian LPG (LPG) and Its Rivals

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dorian LPG to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -8.92% -2.29% -1.29% Dorian LPG Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dorian LPG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dorian LPG Competitors 334 876 1001 10 2.31

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Dorian LPG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $167.45 million -$1.44 million -14.24 Dorian LPG Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.49

Dorian LPG’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dorian LPG rivals beat Dorian LPG on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers. As of March 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of 22 VLGCs, including 19 84,000 cubic meter (cbm) ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs) and three 82,000 cbm VLGCs. The VLGCs in its fleet had an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm at May 26, 2016. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. As of May 26, 2016, its VLGCs included Captain Nicholas ML; Captain John NP; Comet; Corsair; Corvette; Cougar; Concorde; Cobra; Continental; Commodore; Constellation; Cheyenne; Cratis; Chaparral; Commander, and Challenger. The Company’s customers include global energy companies, commodity traders and importers.

