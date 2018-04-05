Comparing Eyes Lips Face (ELF) & Its Rivals

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE: ELF) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eyes Lips Face to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Eyes Lips Face alerts:

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million $33.47 million 41.56 Eyes Lips Face Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 30.47

Eyes Lips Face’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Eyes Lips Face is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyes Lips Face’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73% Eyes Lips Face Competitors 8.42% 202.43% 9.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eyes Lips Face and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33 Eyes Lips Face Competitors 111 600 580 17 2.38

Eyes Lips Face currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Eyes Lips Face rivals beat Eyes Lips Face on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eyes Lips Face

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyes Lips Face Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyes Lips Face and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.