Reviewing Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) & Its Competitors

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Full House Resorts to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -3.12% -9.22% -2.87% Full House Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Volatility and Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million -$5.02 million N/A Full House Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 161.79

Full House Resorts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Full House Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Full House Resorts Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Full House Resorts peers beat Full House Resorts on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company’s Development/Management segment includes costs associated with casino-related development and management projects. The Company has a leased property, Grand Lodge Casino. The Rising Star Casino Resort is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana. The Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel is situated on the far west end of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The Grand Lodge Casino is located within Hyatt Regency in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

