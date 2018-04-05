Comparing Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (GLNCY) & Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glencore International PLC, St. Helier and Dawson Geophysical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glencore International PLC, St. Helier $205.48 billion 0.35 $5.78 billion $0.78 12.82 Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.89 -$31.26 million ($1.44) -4.44

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glencore International PLC, St. Helier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glencore International PLC, St. Helier and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glencore International PLC, St. Helier 1 1 3 1 2.67 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dawson Geophysical does not pay a dividend. Glencore International PLC, St. Helier pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Glencore International PLC, St. Helier and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glencore International PLC, St. Helier N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -19.90% -20.97% -18.23%

Summary

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier beats Dawson Geophysical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the farming, processing, handling, storage, and port facilitating of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from its own production and third party producers to industrial consumers, such as automotive, steel, power generation, oil, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

