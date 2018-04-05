Kimball International (KBAL) versus Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Head-To-Head Review

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS: DIIBF) and Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and Kimball International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13% Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dorel Industries and Kimball International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorel Industries and Kimball International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million N/A N/A Kimball International $669.93 million 0.97 $37.50 million N/A N/A

Kimball International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorel Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimball International beats Dorel Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

