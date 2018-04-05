Analyzing Brooks Automation (BRKS) & Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 17.60% 36.08% 20.19% Brooks Automation 9.03% 14.43% 10.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lam Research and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 0 23 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lam Research presently has a consensus target price of $246.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Lam Research.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lam Research pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $8.01 billion 4.10 $1.70 billion $9.98 20.21 Brooks Automation $692.89 million 2.68 $62.61 million $1.24 21.29

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lam Research beats Brooks Automation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment. Its products are designed to enable its customers build a range of devices that are used in a range of electronic products, including cell phones, tablets, computers, storage devices, and networking equipment. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that make products, such as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) memory and logic devices. It offers a portfolio of products that are used in several areas of the semiconductor manufacturing process flow, including thin film deposition, plasma etch and single-wafer clean.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for critical process vacuum applications. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and sample management markets for life sciences in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

