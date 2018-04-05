MasTec (MTZ) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Water, sewer, & utility lines” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MasTec to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of shares of all “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of MasTec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MasTec and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $6.61 billion $347.21 million 17.33 MasTec Competitors $2.53 billion $68.00 million 25.12

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. MasTec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MasTec and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 1 11 0 2.92 MasTec Competitors 23 170 343 9 2.62

MasTec presently has a consensus target price of $62.08, indicating a potential upside of 31.25%. As a group, “Water, sewer, & utility lines” companies have a potential upside of 13.73%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

MasTec has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 5.26% 17.67% 6.05% MasTec Competitors 2.15% 10.67% 4.39%

Summary

MasTec beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company, which engages in designing, building, installing, and maintaining infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, and maintenance of communications infrastructure primarily related to wireless and wire line communications and install to the home, and to a lesser extent, infrastructure for electrical utilities. The Oil and Gas segment performs engineering, construction and maintenance services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. The Electrical Transmission segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction, and maintenance of electrical transmission lines and substations. The Power Generation and Industrial segment engages in the installation and construction of power plants, wind farms, solar farms, related electrical transmission infrastructure, ethanol facilities, and various types of industrial infrastructure. The Other segment includes equity investees, as well as other small business units that perform construction and other services for a variety of international end-markets.The company was founded by Russell Burnup and Riley Sims in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

