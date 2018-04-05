Comparing Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) and Tesla (TSLA)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS: SZKMY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tesla does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Tesla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $29.48 billion 0.84 $1.49 billion N/A N/A Tesla $11.76 billion 4.27 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -25.90

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Tesla.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Suzuki Motor and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 9 11 10 0 2.03

Tesla has a consensus target price of $317.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A Tesla -16.68% -33.08% -7.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

