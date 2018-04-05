Critical Analysis: Party City Holdco (PRTY) & Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Party City Holdco and Take-Two Interactive Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.37 billion 0.79 $215.34 million $1.20 13.04 Take-Two Interactive Software $1.78 billion 6.23 $67.30 million $1.91 50.76

Party City Holdco has higher revenue and earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Party City Holdco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Take-Two Interactive Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco 9.08% 14.14% 4.18% Take-Two Interactive Software 9.43% 27.78% 10.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Party City Holdco and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 3 3 0 2.50 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 4 18 0 2.82

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $123.48, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Party City Holdco.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Party City Holdco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc. is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc. (PCHI). PCHI or its direct or indirect subsidiaries conduct all of its operating businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. Its retail operations generate revenue primarily through the sale of its Amscan, Designware, Anagram and Costumes USA party supplies through its Party City stores, Halloween City stores and PartyCity.com. Its wholesale revenues are generated from the sale of party goods for all occasions, including paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, costumes, metallic and latex balloons and stationery.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world. The Company’s products are designed for console gaming systems, such as PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets. Rockstar Games is the developer and publisher of Grand Theft Auto, as well as other franchises, including L.A. Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club and Red Dead. 2K publishes owned and licensed titles across a range of genres. It has internal development studios in Canada, China, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and the United States.

