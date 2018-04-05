Head to Head Comparison: Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) & Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Matthews International and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15% Tupperware Brands -11.77% 160.65% 15.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matthews International and Tupperware Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.08 $74.36 million $3.60 14.13 Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 1.10 -$265.40 million $4.84 10.05

Matthews International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands. Tupperware Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matthews International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matthews International and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tupperware Brands 1 5 1 0 2.00

Matthews International presently has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.21%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Matthews International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Tupperware Brands.

Dividends

Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Matthews International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matthews International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Matthews International has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matthews International beats Tupperware Brands on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

