Comparing Weatherford International (WFT) & Its Peers

Weatherford International (NYSE: WFT) is one of 14 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Weatherford International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.70 billion -$2.81 billion -2.09 Weatherford International Competitors $3.65 billion -$223.95 million 17.31

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -49.36% -114.20% -10.01% Weatherford International Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 7 12 0 2.55 Weatherford International Competitors 149 871 858 20 2.39

Weatherford International currently has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 105.27%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weatherford International competitors beat Weatherford International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging. The Completion & Production business group pertains for service lines, including artificial lift systems, stimulation and chemicals, completion systems and pipeline and specialty services. The Land Drilling Rigs provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations to the oil and gas industries globally. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

