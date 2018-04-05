Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post $353.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.08 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $289.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $353.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1,009.32, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $81,596.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages small and middle-market businesses. The Company operates through segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

