Compass Minerals (CMP) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Compass Minerals worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 222,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 796,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 103,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 500,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,514,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compass Minerals alerts:

In related news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $99,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Minerals stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,070.51, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Compass Minerals has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Compass Minerals had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.52 million. research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Compass Minerals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Compass Minerals from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-stake-raised-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated.html.

Compass Minerals Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.