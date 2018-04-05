CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $54,661.00

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, CompuCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One CompuCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CompuCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,661.00 and $71.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CompuCoin alerts:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006654 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000329 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001199 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001601 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003585 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.