CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. CompuCoin has a market cap of $53,038.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompuCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CompuCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006568 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003586 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CompuCoin Profile

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org.

CompuCoin Coin Trading

CompuCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

