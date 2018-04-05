Computer Services (CSVI) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter.

Computer Services stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.98, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc (CSI) is a customer service company. The Company offers various solutions, which include core bank processing, electronic and print distribution, managed services, digital banking, payments processing, regulatory compliance and treasury management. Its core bank processing solutions include NuPoint, Meridian.NET, CSI IQ and CSI Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

