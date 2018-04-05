Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Insider Sells $332,000.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTG stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Computer Task Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 1,000% of shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

