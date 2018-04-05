Comstock Resources (CRK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.34. 354,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 558,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.20, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.58) EPS. analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

