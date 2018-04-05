Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on Comtech Telecommunications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,595. The stock has a market cap of $713.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.49. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,474.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,487,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

