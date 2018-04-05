Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Director Edwin Kantor Sells 3,318 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Edwin Kantor sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $101,165.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,697.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 173,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Comtech Telecommunications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

