Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,900.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,868. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,116,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,560.02, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/conagra-brands-inc-cag-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.