2,414 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $253,431.80, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/concentric-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-walmart-inc-wmt-updated-updated.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.