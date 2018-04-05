Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.01 Million Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.51% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 74,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,314,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $249,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,907.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNCE shares. Mizuho upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $456.77, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

