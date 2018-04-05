Concho Resources (CXO) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $176.00 price target on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an overweight rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $139.22. 2,557,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,168. The company has a market cap of $21,106.52, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Concho Resources has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,614,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Concho Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Concho Resources (CXO) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/concho-resources-cxo-given-a-176-00-price-target-at-jefferies-group-updated.html.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.