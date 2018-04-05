Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.23 Million Position in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,749,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,464,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,201,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $931,616,000 after purchasing an additional 561,485 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,663,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $350,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,823,000 after acquiring an additional 377,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.50. 114,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,106.52, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.97. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,614,666.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KLR Group cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $2.23 Million Position in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/concho-resources-inc-cxo-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.