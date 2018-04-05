Confido (CRYPTO:CFD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

Confido (CURRENCY:CFD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Confido has a total market cap of $152,118.00 and $60.00 worth of Confido was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Confido token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last week, Confido has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Confido Token Profile

Confido’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Confido’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 tokens. The official website for Confido is confido.io. Confido’s official Twitter account is @Confido_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Confido is /r/confido.

Confido Token Trading

Confido can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Confido directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Confido must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Confido using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

