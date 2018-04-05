ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get ConforMIS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut ConforMIS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen began coverage on ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 52,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,769. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ConforMIS by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/conformis-cfms-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.