CONMED (CNMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,368. CONMED has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,735.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 19,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,180,927.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $241,556.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,254.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,693 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

