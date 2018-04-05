Conn’s (CONN) Trading Down 14.3%

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.73. 4,243,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 865% from the average session volume of 439,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,077.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Conn’s had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

