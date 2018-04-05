Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

NYSE COP opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70,509.91, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $61.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/conocophillips-cop-stake-lessened-by-paragon-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.