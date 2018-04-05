Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $17,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CWCO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,573. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 804,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 278,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 37.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 395,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Water by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/consolidated-water-co-ltd-cwco-director-wilmer-f-pergande-sells-1228-shares-updated.html.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.