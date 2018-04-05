Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.77.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.45 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.76 and a 12 month high of $231.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $43,827.27, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499 over the last ninety days. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

