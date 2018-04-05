Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Continental Resources (CLR) a $68.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. 1,906,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,317. The company has a market cap of $22,145.24, a PE ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Continental Resources has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $61.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 31,995 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,436.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156. Insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Continental Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Continental Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

