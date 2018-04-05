Continental Resources (CLR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.9102868074349 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $58.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Continental Resources stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,527. The company has a market cap of $22,145.24, a PE ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 99,028 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156. Corporate insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

