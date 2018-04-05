Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Aegon (AEG)

Aegon (NYSE: AEG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aegon and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon 7.24% 6.59% 0.40% Donegal Group 0.96% 1.82% 0.48%

Volatility & Risk

Aegon has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Aegon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aegon pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Aegon pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 186.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aegon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Aegon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aegon and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon 0 2 0 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aegon presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 32.05%. Donegal Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Donegal Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Aegon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aegon and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon $37.24 billion 0.37 $2.79 billion $0.84 8.06 Donegal Group $739.03 million 0.60 $7.11 million $0.30 52.03

Aegon has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Aegon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aegon beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides investment and retirement products and services, such as variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, and France; and Asia. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

