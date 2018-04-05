Analyzing Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and COBHAM (CBHMY)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) and COBHAM (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and COBHAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne -0.49% 47.43% 2.44% COBHAM N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Aerojet Rocketdyne does not pay a dividend. COBHAM pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and COBHAM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne $1.88 billion 1.13 -$9.20 million $0.74 38.23 COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 $101.29 million $0.24 15.21

COBHAM has higher revenue and earnings than Aerojet Rocketdyne. COBHAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerojet Rocketdyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aerojet Rocketdyne and COBHAM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 1 2 0 2.67 COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Aerojet Rocketdyne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerojet Rocketdyne is more favorable than COBHAM.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats COBHAM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides propulsion systems, such as liquid, solid, air-breathing, and electric propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems for precision tactical and missile defense propulsion, tactical missile propulsion, and hypersonic propulsion systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns 11,451 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About COBHAM

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

