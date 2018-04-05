Contrasting AmREIT (AMRE) and Rouse Properties (RSE)

AmREIT (NYSE: AMRE) and Rouse Properties (NYSE:RSE) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get AmREIT alerts:

This table compares AmREIT and Rouse Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmREIT N/A N/A N/A Rouse Properties -12.34% -9.28% -1.58%

Dividends

Rouse Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AmREIT does not pay a dividend. Rouse Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AmREIT and Rouse Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmREIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Rouse Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmREIT and Rouse Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmREIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rouse Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AmREIT beats Rouse Properties on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmREIT

AmREIT, Inc. (AmREIT) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, acquires and selectively develops and redevelops primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers located in high-traffic, densely populated, affluent areas with high barriers to entry. The Company’s shopping centers are anchored by national and local retailers, including supermarket chains, drug stores and other necessity-based retailers. In June 2013, AmREIT Inc announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fountain Oaks Shopping Center, a 160,600 square foot Kroger-anchored shopping center in the north Buckhead submarket of Atlanta, Georgia. Effective September 24, 2013, AmREIT Inc, through its AmREIT Realty Investment Corp subsidiary, acquired Woodlake Square Shopping Center, an owner and operator of shopping centers. In August 2014, AmREIT Inc completed the acquisition of Tuxedo Festival Shopping Center.

About Rouse Properties

Rouse Properties, Inc. is a United States-based real estate investment company. The Company owns and manages regional malls in protected markets or submarkets in the United States. The Company operates through the retail segment, which includes the operation, development and management of regional malls. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 40 malls and retail centers in over 20 states totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of retail space. The Company’s properties include Animas Valley Mall; Bayshore Mall; Birchwood Mall; Cache Valley Mall; Chesterfield Towne Center; Chula Vista Center; Colony Square Mall; Fig Garden Village; Grand Traverse Mall; Greenville Mall; Lakeland Square; Lansing Mall; Mall St. Vincent; NewPark Mall; North Plains Mall; Pierre Bossier Mall; Sikes Senter; Silver Lake Mall; Southland Center; Southland Mall; Spring Hill Mall; Valley Hills Mall; Vista Ridge Mall; Washington Park Mall; West Valley Mall; Westwood Mall, and White Mountain Mall.

Receive News & Ratings for AmREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.