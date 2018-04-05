Analyzing Bank of America (BAC) and HDFC Bank (HDB)

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bank of America pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 18.03% 8.54% 0.93% HDFC Bank 18.23% 16.17% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $100.26 billion 3.05 $18.23 billion $1.83 16.33 HDFC Bank $12.17 billion 7.01 $2.17 billion $2.52 39.32

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of America and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 7 13 0 2.65 HDFC Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $30.81, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Bank of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management; Global Banking, which provides a range of lending-related products and services; Global Markets, which offers sales and trading services, and All Other, which consists of equity investments, residual expense allocations and other.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

