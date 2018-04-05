Contrasting Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Its Competitors

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS: CSFFF) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Capstone Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capstone Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Mining Competitors 714 2154 1795 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Capstone Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $541.90 million $55.23 million N/A Capstone Mining Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.65

Capstone Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 10.20% 0.37% 0.22% Capstone Mining Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Summary

Capstone Mining rivals beat Capstone Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Pinto Valley Mine, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin Mine, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Kutcho Project, a copper-zinc project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Minto Mine, an open pit and underground copper mine located in Yukon, Canada. It also holds a 70% interest in the Santo Domingo copper-iron project located in Chile. Capstone Mining Corp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.