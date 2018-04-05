Head to Head Survey: Columbia Pipeline Group (NYSE:CPGX) & Penntex Midstream Partners (PTXP)

Columbia Pipeline Group (NYSE: CPGX) and Penntex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:PTXP) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Columbia Pipeline Group alerts:

Columbia Pipeline Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Penntex Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Columbia Pipeline Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Group and Penntex Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Pipeline Group 23.76% 7.15% 3.45% Penntex Midstream Partners 34.54% 11.00% 5.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Penntex Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Group and Penntex Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Pipeline Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penntex Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Pipeline Group and Penntex Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Pipeline Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Penntex Midstream Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00

Penntex Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Penntex Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penntex Midstream Partners is more favorable than Columbia Pipeline Group.

Summary

Penntex Midstream Partners beats Columbia Pipeline Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Pipeline Group Company Profile

Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company is engaged in regulated gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers, producers, and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states and the District of Columbia, along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. Its segment consists of portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It owns approximately 15,000 miles of strategically located interstate gas pipelines extending from New York to the Gulf of Mexico and an underground natural gas storage system with approximately 300 million dekatherms (MMDth) of working gas capacity, as well as related gathering and processing assets.

Penntex Midstream Partners Company Profile

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, focuses on owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering, processing and transportation assets in northern Louisiana. The Company provides natural gas gathering and processing and residue gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) transportation services to producers focused on the Cotton Valley formation in northern Louisiana. The Company’s assets primarily consisted of natural gas gathering pipeline, two 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) design-capacity cryogenic natural gas processing plants, and residue gas and NGL transportation pipelines, as of December 31, 2016. In addition to providing midstream services to its primary customer with its existing assets, the Company pursues other opportunities for organic development and growth as producers in its region continue to develop their acreage.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Pipeline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Pipeline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.