Contrasting WWE (WWE) & Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of WWE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of WWE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WWE has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WWE and Gaia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WWE $801.00 million 3.53 $32.64 million $0.65 56.31 Gaia $28.29 million 9.65 -$23.27 million ($1.57) -9.94

WWE has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WWE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WWE pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gaia does not pay a dividend. WWE pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WWE and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WWE 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

WWE presently has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Gaia has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than WWE.

Profitability

This table compares WWE and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WWE 4.07% 20.50% 8.30% Gaia -82.26% -28.29% -24.84%

Summary

WWE beats Gaia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc., formerly Gaiam, Inc., is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles. Its video content is available to its subscribers through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. In addition to streaming, the Company’s subscribers can download its video content to their devices, so they can view its content without being actively connected to the Internet. Through the Gaia service, the Company’s subscribers have access to a library of inspiring films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. The Company has also created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. The Company also operates a digital versatile disc (DVD) subscription club.

