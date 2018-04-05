Reviewing Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASY) & Telia (TLSNY)

Telia (OTCMKTS: TLSNY) and Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telia and Inmarsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia $9.85 billion 2.05 $436.27 million $0.88 10.61 Inmarsat $1.33 billion 1.66 $242.80 million $0.64 7.52

Telia has higher revenue and earnings than Inmarsat. Inmarsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inmarsat shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telia and Inmarsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia 1 1 0 0 1.50 Inmarsat 0 4 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Telia and Inmarsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia 20.02% 11.19% 4.38% Inmarsat 15.39% 20.05% 5.04%

Risk & Volatility

Telia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inmarsat has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Inmarsat pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Telia pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inmarsat pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Telia beats Inmarsat on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access and telecommunication services. It operates through Sweden and Europe segments. The company offers mobile, broadband, and fixed voice TV services. It connects businesses, individuals, families, and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. Telia Company AB (publ) markets its products and services under the Azercell, Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Sonera, TeleFinland, Geocell, Kcell, Activ, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, LMT Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Moldcell, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, Halebop, Tcell, and Ucell brands. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 12 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom AG to develop the European Aviation Network to combine satellite connectivity from Inmarsats S-band satellite with an LTE-based ground network. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

