Financial Analysis: Intrepid Healthcare Services (IPCM) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) and Intrepid Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:IPCM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for R1 RCM and Intrepid Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 2 1 0 2.33 Intrepid Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

R1 RCM presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares R1 RCM and Intrepid Healthcare Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.65 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -16.25 Intrepid Healthcare Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intrepid Healthcare Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than R1 RCM.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Intrepid Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42% Intrepid Healthcare Services 1.94% 3.66% 2.15%

Summary

R1 RCM beats Intrepid Healthcare Services on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

About Intrepid Healthcare Services

IPC Healthcare, Inc., formerly IPC The Hospitalist Company, Inc., is a national acute hospitalist and post-acute provider group practice in the United States. The Company’s clinical services are focused on providing, managing and coordinating the care of hospitalized patients and serving as the inpatient partner of primary care physicians and specialists. The Company provides its affiliated clinicians with administrative and professional services to support their practice of medicine. Each of the Company’s operating regions is led by an executive director and team of marketing and administrative staff that is responsible for strategic planning, coordinating with its national staff to recruit clinicians, managing hospital and post-acute care facilities, and payor relationships and contracts, among others. In addition, the Company serves business and government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions with its Intelligent Technology solutions.

