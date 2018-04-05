Head to Head Analysis: NCR (NYSE:NCR) versus Lantronix (LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) and NCR (NYSE:NCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lantronix alerts:

15.2% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of NCR shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of Lantronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lantronix and NCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $44.73 million 0.87 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A NCR $6.52 billion 0.57 $232.00 million $3.20 9.80

NCR has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lantronix and NCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 1 0 3.00 NCR 0 3 3 0 2.50

Lantronix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. NCR has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Lantronix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than NCR.

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lantronix and NCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -1.42% 3.84% 2.64% NCR 3.56% 80.11% 6.92%

Summary

NCR beats Lantronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment offers assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions, as well as installation, maintenance, and services for third party networking products and computer hardware. The company's Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.