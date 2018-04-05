Contrasting Lee Enterprises (LEE) and Meredith (MDP)

Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) and Meredith (NYSE:MDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Meredith’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $566.94 million 0.21 $27.48 million $0.31 6.77 Meredith $1.71 billion 1.42 $188.92 million $4.00 13.56

Meredith has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Enterprises. Lee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meredith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lee Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Meredith shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Meredith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Meredith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 9.04% -18.41% 2.59% Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lee Enterprises and Meredith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67

Meredith has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Meredith’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than Lee Enterprises.

Summary

Meredith beats Lee Enterprises on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.