Reviewing Dorel Industries (DIIBF) & NACCO Industries (NC)

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and Dorel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.38 $30.33 million N/A N/A Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million N/A N/A

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NACCO Industries and Dorel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Volatility and Risk

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Dorel Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

